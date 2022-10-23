A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case.

Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on Oct. 14 in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.

