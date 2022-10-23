A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on Oct. 14 in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.
Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, filed a notice of appeal last week to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Fishler’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” according to court documents. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to the head.
Authorities reported that surveillance camera footage near Williamson’s house shows that no one else entered or left her home after Fishler went to her residence on July 14, 2021.
Fishler’s trial began with jury selection on Aug. 9, and the jury reached its guilty verdict on Aug. 16 after deliberating for less than two hours.
During the trial, prosecutors argued that Fishler killed Williamson for her money and jewelry, while the defense argued that Fishler went to Williamson’s house the day before she was found dead to fix a leaky faucet.