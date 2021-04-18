Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders on Saturday announced they seek to raise $25 million by 2025 for facilities upgrades, scholarship opportunities, academic initiatives, increased teacher salaries and other efforts.
They also announced that more than $20 million already has been secured.
Holy Family unveiled its Platform of Excellence campaign Saturday during the annual Circle of Celebration fundraiser, which was held virtually this year.
“Platform for Excellence is going to help us elevate the level of excellence that already exists and really ensures the financial stability of Catholic schools in Dubuque for the foreseeable future,” Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said.
Of the total, $6.5 million will go toward facility upgrades. Those efforts focus on moving St. Anthony-Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program to the Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School campus this fall, as well as the system’s commitment to help Church of the Resurrection officials build a new Resurrection Elementary School.
System leaders also are working with St. Columbkille Catholic Church on plans to eventually renovate its elementary school, said Bob Noel, the system’s director of institutional advancement.
“We know that we’re going to have to help them, when they’re ready, with some type of financial commitment,” he said.
The remaining $18.5 million will go into endowments, which Noel said will be “game-changing” for Holy Family.
“With some of the endowments that we have currently, if we can achieve this $18.5 million, we will have one of the largest endowments, K-12, in the Archdiocese of Dubuque,” he said.
A total of $10.5 million will go to recruitment and retention efforts, including the creation of 325 new annual scholarships for students. Another $1 million will go toward Catholic faith formation efforts.
System leaders will put $3 million toward academic and activity initiatives such as broadening internship opportunities, investigating new programs at Resurrection and St. Columbkille schools and building out the system’s new strings program.
Officials also are assessing the possibility of adding exposure to a third language to the Our Lady of Guadalupe program.
“It’s a matter of really continuing to look at those aspects of each school, especially in our preschool and elementary sites, of what we’re doing really well and making sure to invest to make them even better,” Bormann said. “It’s also taking a look at the middle school and high school and connecting what we do at the preschool and elementary level … and creating a comprehensive pathway of excellence.”
Another $4 million will go toward offering competitive teacher salaries and benefits, helping faculty earn credentials to provide robust course offerings and investing in professional development.
While system leaders publicly announced the campaign this weekend, they already brought in most of the money.
Late last year, an anonymous donor offered to match up to $10 million raised by April 1, a goal that was met. A group of campaign leaders has offered to match up to $2 million more.
“The momentum right now is fantastic, and that’s why these campaign leaders came forward and said, ‘Let’s keep it going. We have the momentum,’” Noel said.
Bormann said funds raised beyond the $25 million will go toward additional system goals, such as more opportunities for competitive pay and benefits, and visions for facilities such as an auditorium and competitive sports complex.