City of Dubuque officials adopted their first climate action plan in 2013, laying out a simple but challenging goal: Reduce the city’s emissions levels 50% by 2030 from what they were in 2003.
The move largely was unprecedented in Iowa, and the city quickly identified itself as a state leader in emissions reduction and sustainability efforts.
Eight years later, it is believed that the city has made significant progress toward the goal. The city’s most recent emissions inventory, conducted in 2018, showed a reduction of 27.3% since 2003.
While the plan has paved the way for numerous emission-reduction efforts, significant work remains to meet the 2030 goal. And while some officials and activists still feel Dubuque is a leader in Iowa for its efforts, others argue that the city has not done enough to be considered as such.
However, both supporters and critics of the city’s emissions reduction efforts agree on one thing: reduction efforts won’t end by 2030.
“That short answer is that cities should be setting more and more ambitious goals based on the current science,” said Brian Campbell, executive director of Iowa Environmental Council. “There hasn’t been a level of seriousness for decades, and now, we don’t really have a choice.”
progress so far
The city of Dubuque already is feeling the impacts of climate change. Severe weather events in the area have increased by 7% over the past 20 years, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
From 1983 to 2018, Dubuque’s average annual temperature climbed by 1.7 degrees, while annual precipitation increased by 17%. A climate assessment conducted by the city estimates that by 2100, the city’s climate will mimic what is currently experienced in Bryan, Texas, with temperatures topping 95 degrees on 48 days per year.
Gina Bell, sustainable community coordinator for Dubuque, said the long-term impact of climate change on Dubuque and its most vulnerable residents is a main reason why the city took an early interest in developing a climate action plan.
Early on, the city made major investments that led to significant carbon emissions reductions.
In 2013, the city invested $70 million to upgrade the waste treatment plant to the Dubuque Water and Resource Recovery Center, moves that allowed the facility to capture methane and convert it into electricity. A later project transforms excess methane gas generated at the facility into pipeline-quality natural gas.
The city has provided financial incentives for the redevelopment of structures in the Millwork District that utilize energy-efficient technology, introducing efficient street lighting and developing streets in the district that promote walking and riding bicycles.
In 2017, the city partnered with Alliant Energy for the Dubuque Solar Project, resulting in the construction of a $14 million, 6.2-megawatt solar array that produces enough electricity to power 850 homes. While Alliant paid for the installation of the solar array, the city provided the land, including a 166-acre property that was purchased for $2 million in 2015.
Eric Giddens is the former program manager for University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, which assisted several cities in Iowa, including Dubuque, in establishing greenhouse gas inventories. He said Dubuque’s initial efforts in reducing greenhouse gases produced in the community were significant.
“Dubuque had its greenhouse gas inventory far longer than any other community started tackling this type of work, and they have made a lot of progress since then,” said Giddens, now a Democratic state senator. “If every community in the state had engaged in this work at the same time frame, we would be so much further ahead.”
The city has experienced significant emissions reductions in certain sectors since implementing the climate action plan, while others have remained largely stagnant.
From 2003 to 2014, the city’s total metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent decreased by 14%, with the drops primarily in residential and industrial use of electricity. The city reduced its total emissions by an additional 13% from 2014 to 2018.
Most of this reduction was tied to drops in electricity usage. From 2003 to 2018, the city’s metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent fell from 184,805 to 88,832, while industrial electricity use fell from 354,243 metric tons of carbon dioxide to 137,629.
Despite these successes, certain sectors either have remained mostly unchanged or increased. Emissions created by on-road vehicle travel in the city have barely decreased, from 169,881 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2003 to 167,132 metric tons in 2018.
Emissions produced by natural gas usage have increased. Industrial natural gas usage produced 43,818 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2003, while in 2018, those emissions increased to 66,826 metric tons. While the emissions produced by natural gas make up a substantial portion of the city’s carbon emissions footprint, increased natural gas usage, as a substitute to coal, also contributed to decreases in electricity emissions nationwide.
While the city has had success in reducing emissions created by electricity use, other areas will have to be tackled if it wishes to meet its goal of 50% emissions reduction by 2030. Even if the city were to eliminate 100% of its emissions created by residential, commercial and industrial use of electricity by then — which has not been proposed — that only would result in a 49.5% emissions reduction for the city based on 2003 levels.
Bell said the climate action plan includes efforts to reduce emissions from vehicles, including incorporating electric vehicles into the city’s fleet, installing electric charging stations in the city and further promoting the use of ride-sharing and public transport use.
“It’s something that we have a plan to address,” Bell said. “It just depends on how much the city invests in those initiatives at this point.”
Mayor Roy Buol said the city will continue to invest in reducing the city’s emissions. He pointed to potential projects for adding solar panels to municipal buildings and purchasing more electric vehicles, but he said officials also must weigh a range of factors when making spending decisions.
“We’re responsible for taxpayer money, and we need to do what is a fair and equitable use of those taxes,” he said. “With that in mind, we are still a leader in addressing and adapting to climate change.”
Dispute over ongoing success
While the city continues to receive praise from some climate experts and activists, others, including those that work directly with the city, question if Dubuque is falling behind.
The most recent emissions inventory for the city was released in 2019. It examined 2018 greenhouse gas emissions and estimated that Dubuque would see a total emissions reduction of 43.2% by 2030 if the city was to only rely on decreases caused by the gradual transitioning of the electric grid to renewable energies.
However, Paul Schultz, environmental ecologist and president of Green Dubuque, said the city has fallen behind in actively working to reduce emissions, along with failing to generate enough community engagement by providing up-to-date reporting of the emission reduction effort.
“The last inventory of our emissions that we did was in 2019,” he said. “That doesn’t seem to me like the behavior of a climate champion community. A lot of this plan is just sitting on the shelf.”
Since the adoption of the climate action plan, the city has conducted two greenhouse gas inventories. Bell said funding for another will be requested for inclusion in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
“The plan would be to budget for one every three years,” Bell said. “That will allow us to keep better track of our progress leading up to 2030.”
Schultz argued that the city should invest more in keeping track of its emissions, arguing that regular inventories would both give the city a better idea of its progress and keep the public more engaged.
“We’re in a climate crisis,” he said. “There needs to be more reporting on how we are doing. You need to have graphs you can show people how we are getting there.”
Action elsewhere
Some other Iowa communities have been more active in updating their climate action plans in response to new scientific studies that have revealed the severity of climate change.
Campbell said cities such as Iowa City and Cedar Rapids have updated their plans to include more aggressive goals since their adoption, largely in response to new climate research.
“We have communities that are declaring a climate crisis and setting ambitious goals for reducing emissions,” he said.
In 2016, Iowa City established emissions reduction goals that aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, aiming to reduce emissions by 25% by 2025 and further reduce them by 80% by 2050, based on 2005 emissions levels.
In 2019, Iowa City City Council members declared a climate crisis and their intent to reduce city emissions by 40% by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Earlier this year, Des Moines leaders passed a resolution establishing the goal of using 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035 and reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
In 2020, Dubuque staff presented an updated climate action plan to City Council members that included an updated list of projects and initiatives the city can pursue to meet its emissions-reduction goals.
The plan noted that the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2019 Emissions Gap Report determined that global emissions would need to be 55% lower than 2018 levels by 2030 in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which was higher than earlier recommendations for a 45% reduction, but the city did not alter its emissions-reduction targets.
The plan noted that the 50% by 2030 goal aligns with the “fair share” model for emissions reduction, which determines that jurisdictions should match their emissions reductions with how much their emissions contribute to overall global emissions. The U.S. creates 25% of global emissions, and the climate action plan states that Dubuque’s emissions-reduction goal exceeds “fair share” expectations, though the plan notes that it does not align with the goal to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius.
However, Campbell said the most recent scientific research points to the need for more developed nations to develop more aggressive emissions-reduction targets if they are going to realistically meet global emissions goals.
“The warnings have become more and more intense,” Campbell said.
Campbell added that he believes Dubuque largely remains a leader in Iowa for advocating for carbon-emission reductions through hosting annual conferences and helping to kickstart initiatives that promote the development of more sustainable communities.
Candace Eudaley-Loebach, chairwoman of the city’s Resilient Community Advisory Commission, said city officials have not heeded requests from the commission requesting additional funding and support to assist in meeting the goals of the climate action plan.
“We have no research to implement our plans,” said Eudaley-Loebach, who formerly served as the city’s transportation director. “It takes a lot of resources to change some of these things, and we don’t have them.”
In fiscal year 2021, the city’s sustainability office was budgeted for $203,799 in expenses. The funding was used for ongoing sustainability office initiatives including performing energy audits, installing energy-efficient products and community education. However, the Resilient Community Advisory Commission has made multiple requests to City Council members and city management for additional direction and funding.
In February, the commission submitted a letter requesting that council members provide direction regarding which initiatives the commission should focus on in reference to the climate action plan. City staff recommended that council members not make any recommendations to the commission, arguing it would constitute setting goals outside of the planned August goal-setting sessions for the council. The commission instead was directed to prioritize community education and outreach.
In June, the commission submitted a proposal requesting that the city hire a climate action coordinator. The person would complete three projects from the climate action plan per year for three years, with a total cost of about $170,000 per year. Eudaley-Loebach said the commission was informed by City Manager Mike Van Milligen that the proposal will need to be requested as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget proposals.
Bell said the addition of a climate action coordinator would greatly increase the capabilities of the sustainability office to meet the goals of the climate plan.
Eudaley-Loebach said the move is necessary for the city to make any significant progress on the plan going forward.
“Any plan without staff reporting on it will sit on the shelf,” Eudaley-Loebach said. “If we want things to get done, there needs to be more staff.”
Bell said most of the cheaper emissions-lowering projects in the plan have been completed, and any future efforts in relation to the plan will require investment from the city.
“We are not going to meet the goal without some significant funding and buy-in from the city, along with businesses and residents,” Bell said. “We have already done a lot of the low-hanging fruit.”
Moving beyond 2030
A United Nations report released this month stated that significant increases in global temperatures will be reached by the end of the century if substantial cuts on globally emitted carbon are not made immediately.
While Dubuque will play an ultimately small role in mitigating climate change, Bell argued that the city still must work to do its part, and those efforts must include residents and businesses within the city.
“I have to believe that we are going to meet the goal,” Bell said. “If the entire community is committed to it, I think it can be done.”
Some local community efforts to reduce emissions already exist. The Dubuque Interfaith Green Coalition works to partner with local religious institutions to assist them in reducing their carbon footprint.
Paul Uzel, chairman of the coalition’s steering committee, said he believes residents, not just the city, must play a vital role in reducing emissions.
“We want to get as many people involved as possible,” Uzel said. “That’s the only way we’re going to make any real progress.”
While citizen and business involvement will be required for Dubuque to meet its climate goals, Schultz said the city government must lead the charge.
“The city claims it is a climate champion, but there needs to be action to back that up,” Schultz said. “This needs to be a priority for the city.”