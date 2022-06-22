GALENA, Ill. — Recently filed campaign finance reports for federal seats representing northwest Illinois show no near challengers for incumbents.
The reports submitted to Federal Election Commission showed fundraising and expenditures by campaigns in the period of April 1 to June 8. The Illinois primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 28.
First-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth raised by far the most of any federal candidate in Illinois, with $1.36 million in the period. Of that, $990,000 came from individuals. Political action committees provided another $171,800. Another $194,000 were transferred from “other authorized committees” — usually other, often withdrawn campaigns.
Duckworth’s campaign spent $855,200, ending the period with $7.6 million cash on hand.
Jo Daviess County Democrats’ spokesman Nick Hyde said he takes comfort in Duckworth’s performance.
“Jo Daviess County Democrats know one thing: We are represented by great Democrats all over Illinois,” he said in a written response. “It doesn’t matter who represents us — as country Democrats, we will make sure we make our voices heard.”
Four Republican challengers to Duckworth entered the period with active campaigns. None raised or spent anywhere near as much as Duckworth.
Matthew Dubiel received $135,700 in the period, with $128,000 coming via a loan from himself. He spent $500 and ended with $135,300.
Kathy Salvi received $63,419 in the period, spent $239,988 and ended with $73,869. Bobby Piton received $63,306, spent $61,173 and ended with $42,693. Peggy Hubbard received $19,172, spent $9,169 and ended with $23,369.
During the 2021 redistricting, Jo Daviess County was redistricted into an abstractly shaped district stretching across the north of the state before pouring south into central Illinois, carefully avoiding urban centers. This new 16th Congressional District is generally considered safe for Republicans.
There, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., made a strong showing in the period. His campaign for reelection received $223,141, spent $674,191 and ended with $4.1 million cash on hand.
Three other Republicans are running in the primary for the seat. Walt Peters received $19,509, spent $10,971 and ended with $8,738 in cash on hand, while Michael Rebresh and JoAnne Guillemette did not file pre-primary reports with the FEC.
No Democrats filed to run for the seat.
Jo Daviess County GOP Chairman Mike Dittmar said he has seen a huge amount of enthusiasm among members, especially since redistricting.
“All signs point toward a red wave (nationally), so I think people are excited,” he said. “The base is hugely motivated. I’m assuming the money is not going to be too hard (for Republican candidates) to come by this year.”
No campaigns responded to requests for comment for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.