EPWORTH, Iowa -- One person was killed in a crash Sunday evening near Epworth, according to a report from Iowa State Patrol.
Officials were called to the scene on Millville Road north of Epworth about 7:10 p.m. Sunday. A westbound van had lost control, entered the ditch and rolled, according to the report.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family.
Dubuque County Sherriff's Department assisted Iowa State Patrol at the scene along with Epworth Fire and Rescue.
