LANCASTER, Wis. — A Grant County nonprofit organization that offers services to homeless families has hired a new program director.
Kim Jacobson recently began her post at the helm of Family Promise of Grant County, according to a press release.
She has worked as a coordinator for the Iowa County Coordinated Services Team program, Runaway and Youth Services program and Iowa County Teen Court program.
Families in need of shelter or people wishing to volunteer can contact Jacobson at 608-723-3355 or familypromisegrantco@gmail.com.