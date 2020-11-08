Local actress, writer and director Peggy Jackson received the prestigious Ruby Sutton Award at the 31st annual NAACP Freedom Fund event, held Friday in Dubuque.
Jackson organizes Dubuque’s annual “Walk Through Black History” event.
The award is named for Ruby Sutton, a Dubuque community activist who served for 36 years as the outreach manager of Operation: New View Community Action Agency and 21 years on the Dubuque Human Rights Commission.
Dubuque Senior High School’s Aliyah Johnson was named the Developing & Demanding One’s Mental
Excellence (D.O.M.E.) Minority Student Athlete of the Year Award, and the Dubuque Food Pantry received the Thomas Determan Standout Community Organization Pursuing Equity (S.C.O.P.E.) Award.