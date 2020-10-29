PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — According to Sonny Perdue, the state of Wisconsin is the linchpin that could decide in the 2020 election whether the country heads down a path to socialism or freedom and liberty.
“We are at a crossroads,” said the U.S. agriculture secretary while campaigning on behalf of President Donald Trump in Platteville on Wednesday. “We may not get back America — or the America that I grew up with.”
Perdue was quick to state that he was stumping not in his official capacity as ag secretary but as the former Republican governor of Georgia. In August, Perdue was cited for promoting the president’s re-election at a state event, a violation of ethics laws.
Perdue told the more than 65 people who attended the event, organized by Trump Victory, that with Wisconsin’s support, the president still could win the White House even if he loses in other swing states.
The attention being paid to Grant County reflects the importance of the region, said David Varnam, vice chairman of the county’s Republican Party and Lancaster’s mayor.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, also is up for re-election, facing Democratic challenger Shaun Murphy-Lopez. Tranel said at Wednesday’s event that he is confident that despite many national polls that show former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, there is significant support for Trump among Southwest Wisconsin residents, especially farmers.
Perdue agreed.
“He has so much respect and love and affinity for people of agriculture,” he said of Trump. “The land, the labor, hard work and the values. That’s who he is. He’s rough. He’s raw. He doesn’t talk like us, but by golly, look at the policies.”
In response to Perdue’s visit to the state, Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden advocated for Biden and said Trump’s “chaotic trade wars resulted in bogus deals that did virtually nothing for us as we lost trading markets that took decades to create.”
“Since Trump took office, over 2,350 dairy farms have closed their doors forever, Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in farm bankruptcies and the local economies we support are bearing the brunt of Trump’s failure to deliver on his promises,” Von Ruden said in the statement.
Belmont resident Linda Christensen attended Wednesday’s event. She said her family, which farms corns, beans and beef cattle, has weathered the economic losses.
“Prices have been better, but they are coming back,” she said. “The tariffs didn’t hurt us as badly as some people, I’m sure. … I think once we get through (the pandemic), we’ll be in good shape again.”