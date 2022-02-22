When Alois Wolter moved to Althauser Street in Dubuque as a child, he met the girl who lived just up the road. Her name was Buzz.
“My mother said I was in everything all the time,” said Buzz, also known as Olive (Keller) Wolter. “There was a radio program, and it started in the afternoon. It said, ‘buzz, buzz, buzz’. Mom said, ‘That’s you, Buzz.’”
Buzz and Al, as he is more commonly known, grew up and fell in love. Today, they have been together for more than 70 years.
Al married up, he jokes, as Buzz’s childhood home was higher up the hill than his.
Both Al and Buzz went to Sacred Heart School. In high school, Al went to Loras Academy and Buzz went to Immaculate Conception Academy.
“When we were in high school, he moved to West Fifth Street, but we saw each other off and on,” Buzz said. “He used to give us a ride once in a while, and he always put me in the front seat.”
“I didn’t put you there, you decided on the front seat,” Al clarified.
“He took us all home, and he took me home last,” she said.
During their junior year, Buzz asked Al to go with her to her spring prom.
“I had another guy that I was thinking of asking, and he was a better dancer than Al,” Buzz said. “But I thought I’d have more fun with Al. We knew each other better.”
They started dating.
“Back then, you used to ride up and down Main Street,” Al said. “That was the thing to do.”
They graduated high school in 1949, and Buzz started training to become a nurse. Al joined the U.S. Air Force.
“Back in ‘49, there were no jobs in Dubuque,” Al said. “I thought I’d serve. I had a brother who was in the Navy.”
His year of active service, spent in Florida, was almost up when the Korean War broke out. Al was asked to stay on for a second year, which he also spent stateside.
“We just wrote back and forth,” Buzz said.
“Our biggest expense was stamps,” Al said.
When Al got back to Dubuque, they got engaged. They were married on Dec. 7, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
“We went to church that morning and got married,” Buzz said. “The next morning was a holy day, and then Sunday was the next day, so for three days we went to church.”
After living in an apartment for a couple of years, they bought a house with Buzz’s sister and brother-in-law, making use of the GI Bill.
They lived in the house in Dubuque for 10 years.
“Every fall, he would take me around to look at farm houses all the time,” Buzz said. “He wanted to get on a farm.”
“I always liked farming,” Al said.
Though he hadn’t grown up on a farm, he had spent time on his uncle’s farm. Eventually, they found a farm that Buzz agreed to move to near St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in rural Dubuque County.
“Everybody said that I wouldn’t last,” Buzz said.
But they did last, farming for 27 years. They raised hogs and cows and grew hay and corn.
Al worked at Dubuque Packing Co. for 31 years, both while living in town and on the farm.
“I was raising kids,” Buzz said.
They have seven children: Tom Wolter, Terry Sheedy, Tracey Hueneke, Trudy Theisen, Tammy Zimmer, Tim Wolter and Toby Wolter.
Tammy said Buzz and Al are role models for their children, instilling respect and an appreciation for hard work.
Both Buzz and Al grew up in large families. With their siblings, children and grandchildren, the couple hosted many large gatherings.
For July 4 parties, Al would roast a whole hog.
“They showed the importance of family and being together,” Tammy said. “What a wonderful thing it is to celebrate 70 years together.”
Today, they have 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In 1991, they moved closer to St. Catherine’s, with the old farm visible from their back window. They have long been active members of the parish.
From 1997 until 2017, they spent winters in Texas. They competed in shuffleboard tournaments, and Buzz enjoyed swimming.
In retirement, Al took up cro-knitting — which combines techniques of crochet and knitting.
“(Buzz’s) brother taught me over the telephone,” Al said. “I was going to give up so many times.”
He didn’t give up. Over the past 20 years, Al has made countless afghans, hats and scarves. He documents everyone to whome he has given a project in a photo album.
“For everyone I made one, their punishment was I had to have a picture of them,” Al said.
The first few photos are of Buzz with afghans, but countless other relatives and friends are included, as well.
“I tried it, but I didn’t have the patience,” Buzz said. “I like to read.”
Buzz and Al said a key to a relationship is never going to bed mad.
“I always give him a kiss,” Buzz said.