A man known nationally as the “Hobo King of the Rails” shared tales of his itinerant life aboard trains during a visit to Dubuque 55 years ago.
James “Big Town” Gorman, of St. Louis, was the subject of stories by the New York Times, United Press International and The Associated Press during the 1960s and ’70s, when he was a familiar figure at the National Hobo Convention, held annually in Britt, Iowa, since 1900.
Gorman had visited all of the lower-48 states by rail as of 1971, according to an AP story.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Gorman’s visit to Dubuque in its May 10, 1968, edition.
MEET ‘BIG TOWN’
Name: James Joseph “Big Town” Gorman
Address: Main Street, U.S.A.
Occupation: Hobo.
And hobos, Gorman will tell you between sips of the potato soup that he has ordered for lunch, honest-to-goodness hobos are hard to find.
There are plenty of winos, however, and Gorman, who neither smokes nor drinks, wants to make it absolutely clear that winos are a separate species.
In Dubuque last week during one of his many trips through Iowa, Gorman chatted about the United States with the easy familiarity most people use in talking about their hometowns.
At 76, he is garrulous and robust, with 20 pounds he would like to shed, white hair, a ruddy face, clear blue eyes and a happy chuckle.
His only serious ailment has been a non-malignant tumor that was removed by a Cedar Rapids surgeon last year.
“This old body of mine, if it could talk,” he said. “The places I’ve laid. I’ve been froze. I’ve been wet. I’ve been hot. I don’t worry. People worry themselves to death.”
Gorman is far from illiterate, although his formal education ended with the eighth grade.
He visits the public library wherever he goes and reads two newspapers a day. He can reel off facts, figures and opinions about virtually every place imaginable in the continental United States, although he says, “I’m getting absent-minded. I used to be able to name off county seats. Now I have to stop and think.”
Hobos, he confided, have nicknamed Dubuque, “the Holy Land,” because of its heavily Roman Catholic population.
“You’ve got some beautiful nuns in this town,” he said. “Some of them aren’t wearing the headdresses. They should’ve done that 2,000 years ago.”
Gorman, a native of St. Louis, ran away from home in 1908 — he was 16 — and never returned or communicated with his family.
“I had 14 brothers and sisters,” he said. “It wasn’t a family. It was a litter.”
Why did he become a hobo?
“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve been trying to answer it for a long time.”
His only ties are to a trunk full of picture postcards collected during his wanderings and stored at Britt, Iowa, home of the National Hobo Convention.
