Louella Kaune-Billmeyer, 6, looks at an insect she collected during “Bug Bonanza,” a Leisure Services/Dubuque County Conservation collaboration, at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque on Friday, June, 30, 2023.
Landon McDonald stood next to a tree at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque on Friday, holding a plastic cup and carefully examining the tree’s trunk.
“I found an ant,” the 6-year-old exclaimed, as he quickly placed the cup over the bug and used a lid to contain it.
Keegan Taylor, also 6, looked up from the nearby patch of grass where he was searching for bugs of his own.
“I found another ant, too. The only ones we’re catching are ants,” he said. “We need to catch a spider or something.”
The two boys were participating in a youth program called “Bug Bonanza” through Dubuque County Conservation, as part of a new partnership this year with Dubuque Leisure Services that aims to help the conservation department reach kids and families who may not venture out to the county’s parks. Free programs for students ages 6 to 12 are being held throughout the summer at various city parks, focused on topics from bugs to water and more.
“We do a lot of camps at our county parks, but we’re trying to reach as many kids and families in as many places as we can,” said Naturalist Jason Denlinger, who led Friday’s camp. “We’re trying to focus on different topics ... in the hope of hitting kids’ different interests in different places (of the city.)”
Before turning the young explorers loose to hunt for bugs, Denlinger and Green Iowa Americorps member Julia Rodewald taught them about the differences between insects and arachnids, introduced them to different types of moths and butterflies and discussed places where bugs might like to hide.
“There are way more types of insects in this world than there are anything else, even plants,” Denlinger said.
After a few minutes of searching, Amelia Pfohl, 7, proudly displayed the lightning bug and spider she had caught.
“I like learning about bugs,” she said of her reason for attending the program. “I mostly like moths and butterflies and all different kinds of bugs, really.”
Once the children had captured their bugs, Denlinger helped some of them use a microscope to examine them in more detail. Other kids sorted through a pile of pictures in hopes of identifying the creatures they had caught.
Denlinger joined a trio of kids who had crouched down beside a grill and were watching as a crowd of ants scurried around.
“You guys have just discovered an anthill,” he told them. “Down underneath the ground here, there’s all sorts of little tunnels and things.”