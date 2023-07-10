Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
EPWORTH, Iowa — One of Epworth’s largest annual celebrations is set to return early next month with a wide variety of free festivities for area families.
The annual Epworth Town and Country Days will take place Aug. 4 and 5 with several community events scheduled across town.
The celebrations start Friday, Aug. 4, with an all-day ice cream social at Fidelity Bank, and musical performances in the evening at Tower Park, where food and drinks will be provided.
Celebrations continue Saturday, Aug. 5, with a “Wild West Parade” at 10:30 a.m.
Other festivities include a 5K walk/run, a truck and tractor show on Main Street, and games and live and silent auctions in Tower Park.
There will then be more music and a BBQ cook-off on Saturday evening in downtown Epworth.
More information about the events — including those that require registration — can be found online at facebook.com/tncdays.
