Movie in the Park: ‘Bee Movie’
Today, Bee Branch Creek Greenway, 509 Lincoln Ave.
8:45 p.m. In honor of Pollinator Week, come with the family and enjoy “Bee Movie” under the stars on an outdoor movie screen. The film will be shown in the open green space along Prince Street, between E. 22nd and E. 24th streets. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and movie snacks for this free family event sponsored by City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department.
Key City Pride Festival and ParadeSaturday, Town Clock Plaza, 680 Main St.
Parade: 11 a.m. Pride Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Parade kicks off at Jackson Park and will end at Washington Square, following the parade route down Main Street. Key City Pride’s inaugural pride celebration will feature all-day entertainment with cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Races and other performers. Event will include novelty and craft vendors, food trucks, resource booths and more. Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for ages 16 and youngers. For more information, visit www.keycitypride.org.
Farley Fire Department 100th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, Downtown Farley, Iowa
11 a.m. Parade starts at St. Joseph Church at 11 a.m. Event includes live music, fire department competitions, kids rides, food vendors and more. Fireworks display at 10 p.m. Cost: Free.
Harley-Davidson Summer Family Fun DaySaturday, McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, 145 N. Crescent Ridge
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dunk tank, bounce house, food and drinks and live music from the Joie Wails Band. Dubuque’s own National Guard unit will also be on hand with a military Humvee. Cost: Free.
Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show
Saturday, 701 S. Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa
4 p.m. Head south of Lock and Dam 12 and enjoy Bellevue’s own water ski team. The team is one of only four in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River. See barefooting, jumping and human pyramids, among other tricks. Visit www.facebook.com/skibellevue for more information on the group and its summer shows. Cost: Free.
HerbFest 2021
Sunday, Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event includes herb garden tours, swag bags with tasty herbal treats, handcrafted items for sale including lip balms, lotions, potpourri and more, herbal information and sample plants and a salute to the herb of the year: parsley! Hosted by The Herb Society of Dubuque. Cost: Free. For more information, visit www.DubuqueArboretum.net.