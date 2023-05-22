Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a Dubuque restaurant’s omelet being named the best in Iowa was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from May 15 to Sunday:
1.) Dubuque restaurant’s omelet recognized as best in Iowa
2.) Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Grant County
3.) Restaurant portion of Dubuque County establishment to close by end of May
4.) Biz Buzz: Popular Dubuque restaurant open at new location; Platteville location of cell phone store open; Dyersville equipment dealer expands
5.) Police: Woman leads officers on high-speed chase in Dubuque while intoxicated
6.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque sports facility to be built on separate site from soccer complex
7.) Dreaming big: Soon-to-be Wahlert grad to attend prestigious Juilliard School for acting
8.) McCoy Group to move headquarters to Port of Dubuque building
9.) Dubuque woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for near-drowning of baby
10.) Officials: Tips to avoid interactions with Dubuque County’s resident bear
