Two years ago, Dawnelle Gordon submitted a petition asking for the renaming of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s main terminal after a local Black war hero.

On Tuesday, Gordon stood amongst the family members of Robert L. Martin to cut the ribbon to commemorate the airport terminal’s new name, the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.