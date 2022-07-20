Two years ago, Dawnelle Gordon submitted a petition asking for the renaming of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s main terminal after a local Black war hero.
On Tuesday, Gordon stood amongst the family members of Robert L. Martin to cut the ribbon to commemorate the airport terminal’s new name, the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal.
“We can all learn from their stories as long as we continue to tell their stories,” Gordon said. “This is why we need to honor those who have served whose stories haven’t been historically recognized.”
The official renaming of the terminal follows a two-year campaign by Gordon, the Martin family and several other Dubuque residents. In 2020, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to approve renaming the airport terminal after the Black World War II fighter pilot. Over the next two years, supporters have worked to raise $100,000 to fund the construction and installation of a monument at the airport.
“Tonight, we honor a hometown hero,” said Dominique Martin, daughter of Robert L. Martin, who read a speech by her sister, Gabrielle Martin, during the ceremony. “Tonight we celebrate Robert’s triumph over adversity.”
Robert L. Martin was raised in Dubuque, attended Washington Middle School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. At Iowa State University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
After college, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps to serve in World War II, and he was assigned to the first all-Black unit to fly for the U.S. military, commonly known as the Tuskegee Airmen. During the war, he flew numerous missions in Europe, including being shot down while flying over Yugoslavia.
For his service, Robert L. Martin was awarded several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and, later in life, the Congressional Gold Medal.
Robert L. Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99.
Gordon said Robert L. Martin accomplished all of these things while facing racism and discrimination growing up, but despite his notable life story and its contribution to American history, Robert L. Martin remained largely unknown in Dubuque for many years.
Non-White veterans like Robert L. Martin have served in the U.S. military for centuries, she said, and it is important that their sacrifices be recognized.
“They’ve served and sacrificed for this country, just as many other marginalized communities or marginalized groups have throughout U.S. history and continue to do so, while not always receiving recognition for it,” Gordon said.
Proponents of the campaign had originally called for the entire Dubuque Regional Airport to be renamed after Robert L. Martin, but the high cost to get the airport renaming certified by the FFA made it unfeasible.
Several Dubuque leaders expressed their pride for the renaming of the airport terminal on Tuesday.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the renamed terminal stands as a gift for the next generation.
“They are all going to come through here and see the legacy that was left by Captain Martin,” Cavanagh said.
Michael Phillips, chair of the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission, noted that Robert L. Martin was one of several Black pilots who served in World War II and made great strides for civil rights in the military.
“These pilots proved their ability to triumph over adversity and go down in history as extremely skilled pilots, not only proving their worth but inspiring future generations to rise above their own obstacles and achieve success,” Phillips said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.