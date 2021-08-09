Five Democratic candidates for statewide races in 2022 sought to convince voters that they are the change needed for the seats they seek at the annual corn boil fundraiser for Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
The races for the Iowa U.S. Senate seat held for 40 years by Republican Chuck Grassley and for the governor’s office currently held by Kim Reynolds both have attracted several Democrats. All of them attended James’ fundraiser at Flora Park in Dubuque.
There, a sense of hope permeated the crowd of nearly 100.
“We are not a lost cause,” James told the crowd. “Our neighbors are worth it.”
Dubuque County native and former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer is running for Grassley’s seat. She told the crowd that she was inspired by the opposition she faced during her time in Congress but even more so by the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
“We ran into roadblocks when we passed these (bills that would help Iowans) out of the House,” she said. “Usually, those started with the U.S. Senate. I knew then that we needed change, a Senate that was actually going to fight for working families. Then 1/6 happened. Then I knew that the Senate and this race was going to be a heck of a lot more than the right policy, but our very democracy.”
Dr. Glenn Hurst, a rural physician and city council member in Minden, Iowa, made his first stop in Dubuque of the Senate race. He said Grassley’s tenure has been bad for rural Iowa.
“We have a senator right now who has spent 40 years allowing rural Iowa to shrink,” he said, before advocating for “intelligent immigration policies” and attention to climate change.
Senate candidate and farmer Dave Muhlbauer was late to the event, so he could not speak to the crowd. He said afterward, however, that Iowans are asking for change.
“I hear everywhere I go, over and over, that Chuck Grassley isn’t the Chuck Grassley they used to vote for,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, who is running for governor, also attended.
“We have a governor right now that if you’re an immigrant or refugee that you’re somebody else’s problem ... that because of how you identify, you can’t participate, that your Black life doesn’t matter,” he said. “That’s not Iowa to me. Come as you are.”
Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, is exploring a run for governor as well. She said the 2022 election should be more successful for Democrats than the one in 2020.
“We didn’t get to really live up to our potential in 2020,” she said. “But this is an opportunity for us — when people’s backs are up against the wall, when they don’t know what’s up or down, when they don’t know how to talk to their own family about the issues.”
Avery Fair, of Dubuque, said Sunday showed a “solid slate” of candidates.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m inspired. It’s giving me hope in politics all over again,”
The Republican Party of Iowa did not respond to a request for comment.