RYAN, Iowa — A Delaware County woman accused of killing her boyfriend and blaming an armed intruder recently pleaded not guilty to her charges.
Danielle S. Weiner, 33, of Ryan, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill. A conviction on the charge is punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Court documents state that a resident of Shady Acres Apartments in Ryan called 911 at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 8 to report a “domestic disturbance” and shooting at an adjoining apartment.
Weiner, who lives at Shady Acres, called 911 at 1:19 a.m. to report that Hierrezuelo had been shot in the head by an “unknown” man who had been arguing with him in her apartment.
Emergency responders found Hierrezuelo at the end of the hallway between the living room and kitchen, but investigators soon determined that he had been shot in the bedroom, then moved, documents state.
Authorities also located a black handgun with “blood on the end of the barrel” in the backseat of the patrol vehicle where Weiner was sitting.
There was no sign of forced entry into the residence, and there were no fresh tire tracks in the snow aside from those made by emergency responders’ vehicles. Authorities also reported that neighbors said they heard a man and a woman arguing just prior to the shooting.
Weiner’s next court hearing is set for April 18.