A pop-up resale fundraising event will help support a local nonprofit organization, and donations are sought.
Dubuque and Jackson counties Habitat for Humanity will host the shop at 190 John F. Kennedy Road, the former Party City building, according to the organization’s website.
All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities.
Shoppers can schedule a private shopping appointment between Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 28.
The temporary shop will be open for traditional shopping for three weeks beginning on Thursday, Feb. 25, with hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Shoppers will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.
Donation appointments also are available. Email rkdaack@gmail.com to set up an appointment and to have donations approved.
“We seek clean, intact and working donations,” states an announcement. “We love cabinets and accept other materials (like sinks and faucets) from remodeling. Appliances and electronics must be seven years old or newer. Yard and garden, furniture, tools, rugs, light fixtures, sewing fabric are all welcome.”
For more information, call Habitat for Humanity at 563-556-2195.