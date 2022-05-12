Dubuque County officials were poised to bring the courthouse phones up to a more modern standard 40 years ago.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved the replacement of the county’s manual telephone switchboard in May 1982. Operators of the 1960s-era switchboard would plug cords into sockets on the switchboard to connect a caller to a telephone. The manual switchboard would be replaced by an electronic switching system utilizing circuit boards.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the decision to replace the manual switchboard in its May 11, 1982, edition.
SUPERVISORS PULL THE PLUG ON OLD SWITCHBOARD
“Coooourthouse,” drawls Charlie Wieser to phone callers wanting a connection in the Dubuque County Courthouse.
He scans the switchboard he’s operated for the past 10 years and sticks a plug in the hole-filled panel. Ever since the courthouse was wired for telephones at the turn of the century, every call has been going through a switchboard much like that.
Wieser, 62, has been answering the calls for the past 10 years. Margaret Sabel, who would only say she is approaching retirement age, has been doing it for 25. But that era is ending.
It’s romantically old-fashioned, but, the cloth-covered cords and hard metal buttons are being replaced by silicone chips and tiny printed circuit boards. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors wants to replace the 20-year-old switchboard with electronic switching equipment and a low-slung plastic console covered with a lot of plastic push-buttons and glowing red digital displays.
The board hasn’t decided which system they want to put in, but it has agreed that the switchboard must go.
The problem isn’t Wieser or Sabel, but the switchboard itself. Courthouse employees cannot switch calls from one phone to another without transferring the call back to the switchboard. People calling in to the courthouse have to wait if the switchboard is busy and have to call again if the number they want is busy. A new system will make it easier for employees and the public.
Sabel remembers when the switchboard was put in. It’s hard to imagine now, but in the 1960s it was a new-fangled gadget. The old one had levers that had to be pulled back to answer a call and pulled an opposite direction to switch it. Calls originating in the courthouse had to go through the switchboard, too, something the 1960s model ended.
“You had to remember what you were doing,” Sabel said.
With this switchboard, the worst that happens is that the cords sometimes get tangled or people get cut-off accidentally.