Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. – An annual event commemorating the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honoring first responders will be held this weekend in Galena.
The Heroes for History 5K Stair Challenge will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at 101 Green St.
Participants in the 5K stair challenge will travel up and down the stairways connecting Bench and Prospect streets in the city, making seven laps around the historic area.
The event also will feature a one-lap fun run/walk.
Entry for the fun run/walk is $25. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite hero.
Entry for the 5K seven-lap stair challenge race is $35 or $30 for active-duty first responders
All participants are encouraged to raise at least $50 in donations to support Galena-based first responders and the Historical Society
Register in advance online at bit.ly/44yuBJb.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.