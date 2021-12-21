University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior Michael Zelinsky expressed confidence in his plan to board a 5 a.m. flight Monday, ultimately heading to Tuscaloosa, Ala.
While he has no concerns with air travel specifically, traveling safely amid a pandemic is “definitely a significant factor still.”
“You’ve just got to take all the precautious you can and hope for the best,” he said. “I’m fine with it.”
The widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines has increased the safety of travel and gathering compared to this time a year ago, but the impacts of the highly infectious omicron variant, amid an ongoing surge from the delta variant, remain to be seen.
Amid a shifting disease landscape, health and travel professionals say, travelers must plan ahead.
“If people are fully vaccinated and boosted, then traveling is doable,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. “It can be done safely if people practice the public health practices that we’ve been talking about for the past year.”
More than double the number of passengers are passing through U.S. Transportation and Security Administration checkpoints compared to this time last year, but still below 2019 figures. Meanwhile, road travel has nearly reached pre-pandemic levels.
“I think people are just happy to get together with family and friends this season because last year things were a little bit more confined,” said Angie Harter, manager and travel consultant with Travel Headquarters in Dubuque. “They are happy to hang close to home and enjoy their surroundings.”
With a milieu of testing requirements, traveling by air requires extra planning.
Some destinations require a negative COVID-19 test result within so many hours of departure. The Biden administration changed requirements this month for international travelers destined for the U.S., in which they must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of travel.
“COVID restrictions and requirements now bring a little bit more responsibility on the travelers,” Harter said. “Some people aren’t quite ready to travel because of those.”
Health officials recommend that people who are unvaccinated postpone air travel altogether and avoid using any mass transit until they can be vaccinated.
Although there is always the chance a vaccinated traveler will experience a breakthrough infection, the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death is drastically reduced. People who have recovered from COVID-19 during the prior 90 days also are at lower risk.
More than 61% of all Dubuque County residents, about 58,025 people, are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 51% of eligible residents, ages 16 and older, have received a booster.
Travel during the busy holiday season is occurring amid community spread of the new, highly infectious omicron variant.
Corrigan said little is known beyond the fact that it is much more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain and appears to cause less severe illness. However, those features are still being studied.
Corrigan recommends that travelers research the prevalence of disease at their final destination when making plans, for instance, the hospital capacity to gauge crowding. Figures often can be accessed through the websites of state public health agencies.
Those who are injured or develop an illness could struggle to obtain treatment if local institutions are overburdened with COVID-19 patients.
When gathering at homes, people should consider the vaccination and health status of attendees, but also environmental factors like ventilation and the size of occupied rooms.
Varying the length of time spent within a confined space also can impact the severity of exposure if someone is infected with the coronavirus.
“It’s not quite as simple as whether you are vaccinated or not,” Corrigan said.