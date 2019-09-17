The notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday night included:
Poverty prevention plan and fair housing analysis
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve two contracts with Public Works LLC, of Pennsylvania — for an equitable poverty prevention plan at a cost of $74,750 and for a Community Block Development Grant consolidated plan and analysis of impediments to fair housing for $75,000.
Background: The fiscal year 2020 budget included $75,000 for the poverty prevention plan, and city staff recommended Public Works from the four firms that submitted proposals.
The company will consult with business, philanthropy, government, school, nonprofit and faith leaders in their development of the plan. It will examine existing programs for success, analyzing data and identifying trends and best practices through an equity lens.
This year's budget also included $25,000 for a CDBG consolidated plan and analysis of impediments for fair housing.
City Planning Services Director Laura Carstens said it turns out that estimate was far too low, as no companies submitted proposals to do the work. But with looming deadlines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, city staff recommended awarding Public Works that contract, too, since they were experienced and qualified to do it.
What’s next: Public Works will begin this month with research and a two-part community engagement process. The fair housing analysis is expected to be completed in January and the poverty prevention plan in October.
Hormel expansion
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve the submission of an application for incentives to the Iowa Economic Development Authority on behalf of Progressive Processing, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp.
Background: Progressive Processing aims to invest $13 million in an expansion that would add 58 employees to the 340 currently in Dubuque.
According to the application, Hormel would move a Spam line from Nebraska to the plant at 1205 Chavenelle Road.
Hormel will seek a $500,000 investment tax credit and a $75,000 sales, service and use tax refund from the state. The company also will seek more than $105,000 via the Iowa New Jobs Tax Credit and $267,000 in job training funds.
A local match is required for the project and likely will come in the form of tax increment financing. Hormel’s state application estimates the city match would be about $115,000.
What's next: If state and local funding is approved, the company has said it hopes to have the line running in Dubuque by March.