After years of declining enrollment, Clarke University officials saw a cause for optimism this fall.
The Dubuque college welcomed 264 new undergraduate students to campus, which officials billed as one of the largest incoming classes in the school’s history. While Clarke’s enrollment is down 14.9% over the past five years, enrollment rose 4.5% from last fall to this fall, to 888 students.
“I think this is a new normal for Clarke University,” said Charles Cotton III, vice president for enrollment management. “… We made sure to work with and afford an opportunity for a collegiate education to those that we believe will be successful here and that we can support.”
Local colleges this fall saw a mix of enrollment trends, with most reporting declining enrollment over a five-year period but several reporting stable or increased enrollment from last fall to this fall.
Local school leaders said they found success with recruitment and retention efforts, though in some ways, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and broader demographic shifts continue to impact their work.
Seeking to grow
Compared to the fall of 2016, enrollment this fall is down 6.9% at Loras College, 13.2% at Northeast Iowa Community College, 13.7% at University of Dubuque, 14.9% at Clarke and 23.6% at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
At Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, enrollment rose by 4.9% over those five years.
Those trends have looked different over the past year, however. Compared to the fall of 2020, enrollment rose by 1.4% at Southwest Tech, by 0.1% at NICC, by 4.5% at Clarke and 1.1% at Loras.
Enrollment fell from fall 2020 to fall 2021 at UD and UW-P by 9.5% and 11.1%, respectively.
Cotton attributed this year’s growth at Clarke to multiple factors, including efforts to recruit transfer students through partnerships with Iowa’s community colleges. The school also had success recruiting international students.
Southwest Tech spokeswoman Katie Glass said the college was successful in connecting with students who withdrew from classes during the pandemic and by eliminating financial barriers so they could return.
More broadly, she also attributed enrollment gains to Southwest Tech’s partnerships with businesses and efforts to provide students with the support they need to stay in school.
Mary Ellen Carroll, senior vice president at Loras, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the launch of new graduate and certificate programs has helped maintain or boost enrollment, along with student financial support efforts.
“Going forward, our recruitment goals focus on incremental growth,” she wrote. “We aspire to reach an overall enrollment of 1,600 by 2026 while simultaneously maintaining the growing diversity of our student body.”
Kristi Strief, director of enrollment management at NICC, tied the college’s five-year enrollment decline to a decreasing adult and high school population across the school’s district, among other factors.
Still, NICC has worked to improve intervention efforts to help retain existing students, and tuition relief offerings such as the state’s last-dollar scholarship program and grants offered with COVID-19 relief dollars have helped reduce financial burdens that students face.
“Tuition relief has been huge for us this past year, and we’re creatively looking at how can we maintain that since we have seen the success,” Strief said.
Ongoing challenges
Leaders at multiple local schools said challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and other demographic factors persist when it comes to enrollment.
UW-P spokesman Paul Erickson said college leaders anticipated declining enrollment as the number of high-school-aged students falls across the Midwest. The pandemic also made connecting with students through in-person campus visits more challenging.
“We have to continue to find ways to look at different student populations that maybe we haven’t reached before, expanding our footprint to more areas, trying to find innovative programs to reach previously underserved populations that are growing in numbers,” Erickson said.
UD President Jeffrey Bullock noted that last school year, the university’s representatives weren’t allowed to physically visit high schools. Widespread retirements of teachers, counselors and coaches from school districts around the region also interrupted structures that often help connect students with colleges.
Bullock said UD is back to visiting high schools and participating in and hosting college fairs, among other enrollment efforts. He said he expects UD to start rebuilding and growing enrollment, but it will take time for higher education to return to normal.
“We’re going to be fine,” Bullock said. “We have a path — and a healthy path — moving forward. I’m just saying to you, our industry is in significant upheaval and will be for at least the next five years.”