Two days after an announcement that flights by a new air carrier from Dubuque were delayed, airport and economic officials stressed Tuesday that they will continue to work to add commercial flying options for the community.
“We will not be denied,” said Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover, a member of the Dubuque Air Service Task Force. “We are going to work tirelessly and relentlessly on our efforts to restore sustainable, long-term air service in our community.”
Speaking at an air service forum at Q Casino, Dubuque Regional Airport officials and members of the task force reiterated that they are working with Transportation Security Administration staff to get the airport’s new security program approved.
Approval of the updated plan is needed for Avelo Airlines to begin providing commercial service out of Dubuque. The airport announced Saturday that the planned debut Avelo flight from Dubuque to Orlando, Fla., which had been scheduled for today , was canceled because TSA had not yet signed off on the plan. That announcement also stated that Avelo was “actively exploring alternative airports where it can temporarily operate its twice-weekly Dubuque flights beginning next Saturday (Jan. 14) until Dubuque secures its TSA certification.”
Grover and Airport Director Todd Dalsing said they are working to gain approval of the plan as soon as possible.
American Airlines ceased its commercial air service out of Dubuque in September. Matt Skinner, principal with Global Flights Solutions, a consulting service hired by the airport, noted that major airlines throughout the country have pulled out of smaller airports as they continue to face low revenues and a shortage of pilots since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Skinner said major airlines still are underperforming compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“The challenges right now are still real and still tough,” he said. “There is a whole systematic recovery that still needs to continue here that will eventually open the gates for us again.”
Skinner said air travel appears to be recovering. Airports Council International released a study last year expecting air service to return to 2019 levels by 2024.
According to Skinner, the recovery of major airlines will result in them being more interested in re-establishing service to smaller community airports, and when that time comes, Dubuque needs to establish itself as an ideal option.
One way to do that, Skinner said, is to provide a funding guarantee to airlines that would fly out of Dubuque. This funding would provide a minimum level of revenue to the airlines and reduce the risk of investing in air service at the local airport.
The City of Dubuque and Dubuque County already engaged Avelo Airlines in a similar agreement. Both entities agreed to each contribute up to $500,000 for a two-year minimum revenue guarantee.
Skinner said the community would benefit from establishing a method to make that funding available to airlines more permanent, suggesting options such as funding provided by major area businesses or developing a new tax.
“We absolutely can solve the air service problem and tackle it in a long-term way,” said Skinner.
Kevin Gluba, senior vice president of Rasky Partners, a consultant hired by the Dubuque chamber, said the city also potentially could use federal funding to attract airlines.
He said his company is working to make communities such as Dubuque eligible for funding through the federal government’s Essential Air Service program, which provides subsidies to airlines to provide flight service to underserved communities.
“It’s a subsidy for airports, mainly regional places like Dubuque, to be more competitive with these larger areas,” he said. “It’s had bittersweet success, but it’s been a very effective tool for the 150 or so communities that participate in it.”
Grover said airport officials and members of the Dubuque Air Service Task Force will continue to work throughout the year to try to accomplish three goals: bring a legacy air carrier to the airport to provide service to a major air service hub, attract more low-cost carriers such as Avelo Airlines to provide leisure and business travel out of the airport, and establish a coalition of communities similar to Dubuque to advocate for federal policies that ensure rural communities can provide air service.
“You can see there is not one silver bullet,” Grover said. “There are many tools in the toolbox that we are working on.”
At the end of the meeting, Alex Dixon, president and CEO of DRA and Q Casino, urged local businesses to consider financially contributing to assist in attracting additional air carriers to the community.
“Are we going to come together as a coalition in the private sector to help our price, or are we solely going to rely on the government?” Dixon asked, later adding, “To solve this problem, we need money.”
