CUBA CITY, Wis. — A majority of Cuba City School District voters would support a proposed school bonding measure to fund facility improvements, a recent community survey found.
The $26.85 million measure proposed to go before voters in November would fund capital projects at the elementary and high schools. The survey results indicated that the measure would receive around 56.3% voter support in its current form, which would be enough to pass.
School board members and district staff learned about the survey results at a recent meeting, at which a representative of research firm School Perceptions reported the findings.
“The Cuba City response rate was 25.2%, which is really quite outstanding,” School Perceptions Research Director Rob DeMeuse said of the results following the meeting. “It’s really something that researchers and statisticians salivate over.”
If the bond issue is approved as proposed, projects at the elementary school would include replacing the roof and parking lots, as well as repairing and replacing pavement around the school.
At the high school, funds would go toward expanding technical education areas, as well as adding a fitness center and updating the gym, among other projects.
Survey respondents who were district staff or parents were much more likely to support the proposal than those who weren’t. When asked if they would support the $26.85 million measure, 82% of staff and 66% of parents said yes, compared to 53% of respondents who were neither staff nor parents.
Those numbers were weighted based on the size of each group in the community to get the total support rate of 56.3%.
The proposed measure would raise the mill rate used to calculate the school district’s portion of property taxes by 98 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
This means that if the measure is approved, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a tax increase of $98 a year.
The district also has applied for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that, if received, would cover $6.9 million of the project to update the gym — which would double as a storm shelter — and consequently offset costs for taxpayers.
“Right now, we’re waiting for (news on) the FEMA grant,” Superintendent Aaron Olson said. “Then we have to decide — are we going forward?”
Olson said board members would discuss the survey results again at their July meeting once they have had time to consider the findings. They will decide by their August meeting whether to officially add the referendum to the November ballot.
Several school board members did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.