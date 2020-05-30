CASSVILLE, Wis. — Even with an unorthodox end to the school year, the community around St. Charles School remains optimistic about the future.
As schools discuss possibilities for fall classes should COVID-19 guidelines be in place, the size of schools such as St. Charles might be advantageous. The school will see a decrease next year from 11 students to eight students as three move to high school.
“We want to and continue to show that a small school that’s multi-grade has advantages,” Father John Meinholz said. Meinholz works within several Wisconsin parishes, including St. Charles.
One such advantage is the potential to hold in-person classes next year even if social distancing guidelines are implemented, St. Charles parish secretary Cheryl Junk said. With eight students and two teachers split across two classrooms, fewer than 10 people would be in a room at a time. The classrooms are also large enough to ensure students are spread out, she added.
Meinholz said that St. Charles was even able to hold their eighth grade graduation on schedule this year, as the three graduating students and their parents made a small enough group to adhere to social distancing.
St. Charles School was previously slated to close its doors at the end of the 2019-20 school year, but Meinholz said that families received their wish of St. Charles’ continuation several months after that announcement.
A financial projection on the future of St. Charles School showed 80% of school operating costs for the 2020-21 year would come from “dedicated sources” instead of the St. Charles parish budget, Meinholz said. These sources include funds the school applied for and individual donations.
Several parishioners have fond memories of their time as St. Charles’ students, Meinholz said, and they wanted to continue seeing students within the school’s walls.
“We did have a parent who was like a dog to a bone,” Junk said about the push to keep the school open. “She wanted her children to go to St. Charles, and she wanted her children to have a Catholic education.”
In another move that saves on operational costs, Dianne Makovec will be adding the role of principal to her teaching duties next year. Makovec has previous experience in administrative work but has spent the past several years teaching fifth-eighth grade and lower grade religion at St. Charles School.
“I applied four years ago, and it’s been a dream,” she said.
When the St. Charles principal position opened, Makovec said she felt she could handle administrative duties along with teaching responsibilities.
With having different grade levels in one classroom, Makovec said students learn to be independent and manage their own time. Younger students have opportunities during class to look up to the work of the older students, she added, and everyone chips in on community service projects when they arise.
“(Next year) there’s a possibility of allowing people to come in to see how it works, and it all works out very well,” she said.