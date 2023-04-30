Crescentia Volz just can’t leave Dubuque, or the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, behind.
Volz, who lived in Dubuque for 20 years and moved to Pennsylvania seven years ago, returns every year as a volunteer for the festival.
“The film group was my foundational social rock when I lived here,” they said. “So I have a lot of really good friends involved with the festival.”
Volz identifies as non-binary transgender, which they said covers a wide spectrum.
“Anything that’s not male or female is non-binary,” they said. “That’s a very simplified definition, and if you talk to someone else who identifies that way, they may give you a different definition.”
Volz began volunteering with JDIFF from the very beginning. They are a member of Great River Film Initiative, a group of filmmakers who met monthly to discuss film and assist each other with film projects.
“We decided we wanted to have a film festival,” they said. “So before JDIFF, there was GRIFIn Fest. Another group also wanted to have a film festival. We had less solid plans, and they had a really good plan. So we just came together, and that became JDIFF.”
Volz spends their time at the festival doing whatever needs to be done.
“A little of everything from set-up to running shuttles to starting movies or hosting venues,” they said.
A full-time filmmaker, Volz said the festival has given them the opportunity to meet like-minded artists.
“The networking and the community were what I always expected to get out of it,” they said. “But getting to be longtime friends with some of those filmmakers was something I didn’t expect.”
At this year’s festival, an unexpected opportunity arose for Volz when “Affirmation Generation,” a controversial documentary about medical ethics and transitioning, was screened at the festival.
“I wasn’t expecting this film to be here because I wasn’t paying attention,” they said. “Susan (Gorrell) called me over and wanted to tell me about this film. They wanted a moderator for the discussion (after the film), and she asked if I would consider being involved.”
Volz participated in moderating the discussion, which moved to a second location for further discussion after the film’s conclusion.
“There were about 16 people that continued with the extended discussion,” they said. “We weren’t necessarily happy with what each other was saying, but everyone was respectful.”
Gorrell was impressed with Volz’s willingness to help moderate a potentially volatile discussion.
“They have been really great,” she said. “Especially doing this on such short notice, they really stepped up.”
Volz couldn’t imagine hosting such a discussion in the film festival’s infancy, when most of the films were small regional projects.
“It’s been really exciting to see it grow so much and become this completely different beast,” they said. “It’s big enough that when I talk to filmmakers in other places, there are a lot who’ve heard of it.”
