A man was found guilty by a jury this week of selling heroin and fentanyl to two individuals near a Dubuque park.
Derrick D. Trawick, 39, of Chicago, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on one count of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
A jury found handed down the verdict after a four-day trial. The release states that the jury "found that the crime occurred near a playground, but did not find that the use of the drugs resulted in serious bodily injury to the customer."
A sentencing hearing has not yet been set. Trawick faces a minimum of one year in prison and up to 40 years in prison, a $2,000,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release following a prison sentence, according to a press release.
The release states that Trawick was a heroin dealer in Dubuque, and two individuals contacted him on May 31, 2019, to purchase $40 worth of heroin.
Trawick and another man met the customers at Trawick's residence on Walnut Street, which is around the corner from Jefferson Park. The other man, who was not named in the release, sold the heroin outside of Trawick's residence. The heroin also contained fentanyl.
The customers drove to a motel to use the drugs, the release states. One of them overdosed and stopped breathing for several minutes, but she regained consciousness after being given Narcan and chest compressions.