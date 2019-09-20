Authorities said a motorcyclist was possibly injured in a crash near Dubuque last weekend.
Brian J. Hefel, 63, of Sherrill, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Thursday.
The crash occurred at about noon Saturday on U.S. 52 north of its intersection with the Northwest Arterial. The report states that Charles L. Covell, 85, of Ossian, Iowa, was northbound in the right lane of traffic while Hefel was northbound on a motorcycle in the left lane. Covell’s vehicle then hit Hefel’s motorcycle when the former changed lanes.
Covell was cited with an improper lane change.