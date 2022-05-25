The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jane A. Fishler, 70, of East Dubuque, Ill., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $2,818 from 875 University Ave. at about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Kluesner Forestry Services LLC, of Farley, Iowa, reported the theft of a backpack leaf blower worth about $705 from 2935 Kaufmann Ave. between 9:45 and 10:45 a.m. Monday.
  • Crystal A. Glover, 54, of 2646 Owen Court, No. 22, reported the theft of $500 through wire fraud between about 2:15 and 9:30 p.m. Monday.
  • Smoothie King, 3500 Dodge St., reported the theft of about $1,405 from the store between about 8 p.m. Sunday and 10:40 a.m. Monday.
  • Melinda A. Steffen, 71, of Bernard, Iowa, reported the theft of $1,000 from a residence in Asbury, Iowa, at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

