As cities throughout the country prepare to reopen while finding ways to navigate social distancing protocols, some county fairs in the Midwest have continued to move forward with plans to host their annual events.
Here is a roundup of county fairs in the area hoping to continue their summer festivities.
DUBUQUE COUNTY FAIR
“Well, we are waiting to see what the governor says at the end of this month,” said fair General Manager Kevin Kotz.
The Dubuque County Fair, as of now, is set to be held July 28 to Aug. 2.
Kotz said in preparation for any social distancing guidelines still in effect this summer, the fairgrounds will implement hand sanitizer stations and other sanitary stations throughout the event.
“We’re just taking it day to day and making good plans if anything is open,” he said. “We’ll have signs made for social distancing.”
Kotz said he will continue listening to updates from Gov. Kim Reynolds and plans to make a decision about whether the fair will be held by late May.
DELAWARE COUNTY FAIR
Right now, it’s business as usual as employees and fair board members press on to host the planned fair July 13-19.
“As of right now, we are still planning full steam ahead,” said Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer.
Domeyer said the fairgrounds will wait a few more weeks before making any decisions.
“I would say we wouldn’t make a decision for a full-out cancellation probably (for) three weeks out,” she said. “We just have to look and see financially what makes sense, and from a safety standpoint.”
If any of the fair’s planned live entertainment cancels, she said there would be a few different options the fair board could pursue.
“There would be a couple ideas. One would be to rebook, the other would be to go dark on that night,” Domeyer said. “It’s all going to play out as we get a lot closer to the fair.”
CLAYTON COUNTY FAIR
The Clayton County Fair has continued to plan for its upcoming fair, said the fair board’s secretary Anna Troester.
“The Clayton County Fair is continuing on planning as normal until the state recommends something,” Troester said. “We have no idea what’s going to happen.”
The fair is scheduled for Aug. 5-9.
Troester said it is unclear when the board will decide whether it will cancel the event or continue moving forward.
CRAWFORD COUNTY (WIS.) FAIR
Laurie Cauffman, the Crawford County Fair coordinator, said many decisions will be made at the fair board’s upcoming meeting.
“Next week would be when we would set the final date for when we cancel or if we would have a virtual fair if we did cancel,” Cauffman said. “It’s up in the air right now.”
The fair is planned for Aug. 27-30.
GRANT COUNTY (WIS.) FAIR
Amy Olson, Grant County Fair manager, said she is trying to be optimistic about the fairgrounds’ upcoming event.
“I am planning a full capacity (fair) and a smaller fair if we can have 500 or 100 (people),” she said. “I am looking at all the different aspects of what we can have.”
The Grant County Fair will run Aug. 16-23.
Olson said a decision on whether to cancel the fair will be made by July 1.
IOWA COUNTY (WIS.) FAIROfficials from the Iowa County Fairgrounds could not be reached to comment for this article. Traditionally held over Labor Day Weekend, the fair’s website does include details about this year’s plans.
JACKSON COUNTY FAIR
As of right now, the Jackson County Fair is waiting to make any decisions, said fair Manager Lanny Simpson.
“We are on hold without decision making,” he said. “Right now, we are going forward. We probably won’t make any decisions until the middle of June, and hopefully won’t have to make any other decisions.”
The fair is planned for July 28 to Aug. 2.
THE GREAT JONES COUNTY FAIR
Due to COVID-19, the fair’s headlining performer, the Zac Brown Band, canceled. John Harms, the fair’s general manager, said he has replaced the band with other performers, but he is waiting to announce the new lineup along with the activities planned for each day of the event scheduled for July 22-26.
“We are not in a position to cancel it at this point,” Harms said. “We are making provisions to have a fair.”
Harms said he’s not sure when the decision of whether to cancel the event or not will be made.
“We will make a decision when the time is right,” he said. “There are so many moving pieces to this issue.”
JO DAVIESS COUNTY (ILL.) FAIR
As of right now, the Jo Daviess County Fair is planning for its annual event, said Kaydra Heller, the fair’s board president.
“If we have to have a crowd of 100 or less, we will not proceed,” she said.
The board plans to decide by June 15.
The event is planned for July 30 to Aug. 2.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WIS.) FAIR
Members of the Lafayette County Fair committee have been meeting with the Wisconsin Association of Fairs on a weekly basis to determine what the next steps are, said Fair Manager Kari Ruf.
As of now, the fair is still planned for July 15-19.
“We will have a worst-case scenario and best-case scenario,” Ruf said. “We are just kind of at a standstill until the governor removes that stay-at-home order.”