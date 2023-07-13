PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city officials have chosen a longtime area resident to fill an open spot on the city’s Common Council.
Council members on Tuesday evening appointed Bob Gates, of Platteville, to the open District 3 seat on a 4-2 vote. He will be sworn in at the council’s July 25 meeting.
Gates — a retired school counselor — was selected for the role over Lucas Dresden, a resident director at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“(Joining) was something I hadn’t really considered before, but I’m glad I did,” Gates said after the meeting. “I think it’ll be a fun, interesting learning experience.”
Council members Barbara Daus, Ken Kilian, Kathy Kopp and Todd Kasper voted in favor of appointing Gates while members Lynne Parrott and Jason Artz voted for Dresden.
The District 3 seat has been empty since April when Daus, the former office holder and current council president, resigned to move into the District 2 seat.
Daus’ residence previously fell in District 3 but now sits in District 2 after redistricting. She ran unopposed for the District 2 seat in April after former Council Member Eileen Nickels stepped down.
The city has been seeking a District 3 replacement ever since to finish out Daus’ term but was met with an initial lack of interest. The application deadline was extended twice to allow more time to attract viable candidates.
“Whether the council was full or not wasn’t the most important thing. The most important thing was getting people involved in local government,” Daus said after Tuesday’s vote. “It took some time, but I was incredibly encouraged by having two applicants within the district.”
Daus added that she believes Gates’ 23-year tenure living in Platteville will serve him well on the council. During that time, Gates served as a school counselor in Cuba City until his retirement in 2020, and he is the current secretary for the Platteville Community Arboretum.
During a public interview with council members shortly before the vote, Gates said he was interested in city government because he wanted a chance to be a voice for his district and for the community at large.
He then highlighted an interest in promoting sustainable city growth and supporting the maintenance and improvement of area amenities such as the Platteville Family Aquatic Center.
“It’s really important that a city has nice things, … but you have to keep it up once you have it,” Gates told the council.
After his appointment later this month, Gates will serve in the District 3 spot until April of next year — the end of Daus’ original term — at which time the seat will be up for general election and he could choose to run again.