The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kyawn R. Lewis, 44, of Platteville, Wis., was arrested at about 3:25 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Seventh and White streets in Dubuque on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Otis O. Burns, 36, of 3710 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. F59, was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his fiancee, Amber B. Evans, 29, at their residence.