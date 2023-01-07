The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Kaitlyn M. Hulon, 24, of 3260 Getty Terrace,
  • Apt. 106, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury.
  • Shamonte R. Hill, 22, of 672 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Main Street on charges of interference with official acts-firearm and driving while barred.
  • Criminal mischief causing $1,500 worth of damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Madison Street at about 4:05 p.m. Thursday.
  • Criminal mischief causing $1,000 worth of damage was reported in the 1900 block of Humboldt Street between 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.