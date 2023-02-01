Leaders of the Dubuque County Board of Health and Health Department announced this week that they plan to regroup and take stock before furthering goals to expand.
The department’s new executive director, Allie White, told the county board of supervisors during a budget hearing that she and her department plan to focus on building up their infrastructure before they move forward with plans to add to their staff.
“Our department will spend the next year building a substantial infrastructure of our own,” she said. “We will do this by engaging in activities that do not require additional fiscal expenditures. These activities will include examining current operations and identifying ways to improve efficiencies and leverage our current resources. We will engage surrounding county health departments to help develop policies and procedures consistent with best practice.”
The change comes after nearly two years of requests to add three employees to the department from the Board of Health, retired longtime department leader Patrice Lambert and her temporary replacement, former interim Director Samantha Kloft.
The expansion had been expected to cost about $1.3 million over the next several years. The requests began with Lambert’s initial pitch for funding from the $19 million that Dubuque County received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
However, the board of supervisors delayed deciding on the department’s request, as supervisors decided among dozens of requests for use of the ARPA funding. At times, one or more supervisors expressed concern over funding the expansion with one-time ARPA funds rather than regular county budgets.
The tension between the supervisors and Board of Health eventually led to former Board of Health Chair Tom Bechen resigning in protest.
Eventually, the board of supervisors allocated all of the county’s ARPA money without reaching any decision on the Health Department expansion.
This week’s hearing was the Board of Health and Health Department’s first budget presentation to the board of supervisors since the ARPA discussions. It was also the first presentation since Supervisor Wayne Kenniker won his seat and since White was named the new head of the department.
Board of Health Member Amy Crow Sunleaf acknowledged how much had changed ahead of the budget season for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
“Last year at this time for the budget, we were short a director, were at a half-time clerk and were looking to grow the department,” she said. “We came back in the summer and asked again for some money for a strategic plan. As we look forward to fiscal year 2024, we’re going to be looking to grow the department by enhancing collaborations.”
Sunleaf also said White had hit the ground running by reviewing her department’s need for new staff.
“She’s analyzing the department’s operations and identifying ways to improve efficiency,” she said. “She’s also reviewing and updating Health Department staff job titles, descriptions and wages.”
As of Monday’s meeting, White had been on the job for 25 workdays. She told the board of supervisors that in that time, she has seen the need for the department to have a strong infrastructure.
The board of supervisors previously approved $30,000 of the county’s ARPA money for the Health Department to develop a long-term strategic plan, a process the department has begun with a contractor. The department also is required by the state to conduct its regular Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. These will help inform White’s assessment of the department.
So, rather than requesting an increased budget with more staff for the coming fiscal year, the department has proposed a budget of $1.18 million, lower than the $1.86 million in expenditures budgeted for the current fiscal year — largely due to reduced revenue and expenses for response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department also estimates that it will receive $570,032 in revenue from fees and grants, though White plans to prioritize finding more grant opportunities in the year ahead.
White asked that the supervisors “not misinterpret this for complacency.”
“We fully intend to expand the reach of the Dubuque County Health Department in the years ahead,” she said. “Purposeful growth, however, cannot occur without a solid infrastructure. We are resolute on standing before you next year and for years to come with calculated funding requests and a business plan that supports our desire for expansion.”
McDonough lauded Board of Health and department leaders, supporting the change of pace.
“It is humbling to see the growth that this department has gone through,” she said. “I’ve watched you grind through changes. This is where we are, building the base for things to grow, but right-sized.”
Kenniker also thanked the health leaders.
“I also appreciate the effort of focusing on the foundation of the Board of Health and the Health Department, certainly with all of the changes,” he said. “Having the courage to do that with a flat request is mentionable.”
