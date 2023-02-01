Leaders of the Dubuque County Board of Health and Health Department announced this week that they plan to regroup and take stock before furthering goals to expand.

The department’s new executive director, Allie White, told the county board of supervisors during a budget hearing that she and her department plan to focus on building up their infrastructure before they move forward with plans to add to their staff.

