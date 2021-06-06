Dubuque officials propose purchasing downtown business
City of Dubuque officials are proposing the purchase of a downtown business for $1.7 million to make space for a parking structure.
City Council members will discuss the purchase of the Hendricks Feed & Seed Co. property, located at 880 and 898 Central Ave., at their meeting on Monday, June 7.
The property eventually would be used as the site for a planned $20 million parking ramp that the city must construct as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and Heartland Financial USA. Meanwhile, Hendricks Feed & Seed would move to a new location, company officials announced.
In late 2019, Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial announced plans to purchase the Roshek Building in downtown Dubuque. The city entered a development agreement with the two companies and promised to construct a 500-space parking facility to meet the added parking needs created by the companies’ expansion in the building. The facility must be completed and opened by Dec. 31, 2023.
City documents state that the city has negotiated an offer to buy the Central Avenue property from Hendricks Feed & Seed and that the company then can lease the property from the city at no cost until Sept. 30, 2022.
Conflicting testimony occurs during murder trial in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa — Four more days of testimony last week in a local murder trial were highlighted by conflicting testimony from expert witnesses.
The testimony came in the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29, at the Clinton County Courthouse. He is accused of fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though the defense maintains that she stabbed herself moments after Buelow broke up with her.
The trial has featured six days of testimony so far. Last week’s witnesses disagreed on several critical matters.
An expert witness for the prosecution who testified Friday suggested that Buelow wielded the knife, while an expert for the defense believes Link held the weapon.
On Thursday, an expert witness called by the defense testified that he believes Link killed herself and that wounds on her hands indicate that she held the knife herself.
His testimony conflicted with that from a state medical examiner in the prior week, who testified about why he ruled Link’s death a homicide. He also testified that Link’s hand injuries were defensive wounds.
The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 7, with closing arguments, after which the case will go to the jury.
Ceremony honors veterans; renovated plaza unveiled
A rededication ceremony last Sunday revealed the complete renovation of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The $3.2 million revamping project took about a year to complete. The hundreds of people in attendance at the rededication ceremony were able to walk around and observe the different aspects of Chaplain Schmitt Island such as the “Skyward” sculpture and elevated boardwalk.
“This ties centuries of families together and centuries of Dubuque people together,” said Jim Riedl, of Dubuque.
Riedl’s father was a World War II veteran. The memorial plaza evoked a variety of emotions for him.
He said it was a reminder that people take things for granted, and it’s important to remember the veterans who fought for “the greatest country in the world.”
Attorney: Proposed group home would nurture at-risk youth
POTOSI, Wis. — The construction of a boarding home for at-risk boys in rural Potosi could be completed by July 2022 and welcome its first residents that fall.
Adam’s Place is a nonprofit organization named after 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in March after he ran from police with a gun, which he still had on him less than one second before he was shot. The boarding home initially will house eight youths from inner-city Chicago and Milwaukee, offering them respite from street violence.
“That’s a very, very aggressive schedule, but every minute we wait, we jeopardize another child’s life,” said Joel Hirschhorn, the Toledo family’s attorney who is spearheading the effort. “I’m hopeful that county officials and the people of Grant County will see this as I do … as an opportunity to save youth from otherwise getting involved in gangs.”
Adam’s Place would be located on a 71-acre property north of Potosi that recently was sold at auction.
Boys ages 10 to 14 would live under the supervision of house parents and attend local schools. By transplanting youth to southwest Wisconsin, the organization expects them to build self-confidence as they tend to animals and gardens located on the property.
The farm would include a small barn and residences. The majority of the property would be rented as cropland and the income used to sustain Adam’s Place. Hirschhorn hopes that the organization could one day house as many as 20 youth.
Vaccination rates among staff lag in long-term-care facilities
Administrators of local long-term-care facilities said positive COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated staff continue to trigger testing requirements and visitation restrictions.
Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Dani Ettema told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last week that 63% of staff at the county-owned nursing home were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
But she said she is struggling to increase that rate, as many employees are choosing not to be vaccinated.
Ettema said that luckily, all of Sunnycrest’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But staff members’ refusal to get the vaccine still impacts Sunnycrest residents and staff if unvaccinated employees become ill.
“Our positive tests have all come from unvaccinated staff,” Ettema said. “One staff member or one resident puts us back to testing (all residents and staff) every one to seven days for two weeks.”
Local organizations keeping children fed in summer months
This summer, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque staff expect to serve 800 to 1,000 meals each day to children who need them.
That total is about 100 to 200 more meals than the nonprofit provided prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Brian Meyer said. He attributed that increase to a mix of pandemic impacts and a growing awareness of the nonprofit’s summer food offerings.
“If it weren’t for organizations that are providing these meals, there certainly would be a problem as it relates to people, especially children, getting the nutrition that they need,” Meyer said.
In Western Dubuque Community School District, officials will offer grab-and-go meals at James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville and Cascade Elementary School.
Kyle Gansen, director of food and nutrition services, said the convenience of the grab-and-go format helped increase participation in the meal program last summer. He said he hopes to increase participation even further this year.