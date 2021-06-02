After a year of virtual celebrations — or no celebration at all — the LGBTQ+ community will be together in person again for June 2021 Pride Month.
“It’s important for us to be able to come together and celebrate,” said Jaime Collins, president and co-founder of Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance.
As a pansexual transgender woman, Collins said she understands that LGBTQ+ individuals can feel isolated in a place like rural Wisconsin. Her organization will host Platteville’s Pride Fest in the Park, which will feature an open-mic live storytelling event.
“It can be a special healing thing for people to do that and it’s important to be able to share our stories in a public venue proudly and openly,” Collins said of the open-mic aspect.
Partners Corey Young and Drevonte Morse — the latter of whom is known by his stage name “Rio Suave” — co-founded Key City Pride in 2019 and have a list of pride events they planned for 2021 Pride Month.
“It’s a time to celebrate whoever you are and to feel comfortable ... it brings people together,” Young said.
The events planned by Key City Pride for this month include a Pride Parade and Festival, meet-and-greets with stars from the reality television series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and a community forum.
“It provides a safe haven, a place where people feel wanted,” Morse said about having in-person pride events. “It’s important to have a place to get away.”
The Galena Pride Picnic, hosted by nonprofit Riverview Center, will be the first such event held in the community, according to Galena resident Alex Arroyo. Arroyo and his husband, Geoff Karnish, planned out the details of the picnic.
Visit Galena reached out to the two, asking them to organize an event for 2020’s Pride Month. Coronavirus rescheduled the picnic to 2021, but community support continued.
“Having the entire county, town and small businesses supporting love is exciting,” Arroyo said.
For all 12 months of the year, Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center offers LGBTQ+ youth and adult support groups, which are led by volunteer Indigo Channing who uses they/them/their pronouns.
While virtual events can provide more access to individuals, Channing said in-person events can be the only place where queer individuals feel safe, especially youth.
“I feel that those of us who’ve been out and open about who we are, are responsible for facilitating safe environments (for LGBTQ+ individuals) to gather and grow themselves,” they said.
For Arroyo, having a pride event is important for the LGBTQ+ community and can make an impact on individuals’ life experiences, he said.
“It’s just fantastic to celebrate love and, as a queer person myself, it’s exciting because I never went to a pride fest growing up,” he said. “I think if I went to that, with everyone supporting (me), it would have changed a lot about my upbringing.”