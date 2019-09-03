MANCHESTER, Iowa — Court documents state that a woman was severely injured when she was hit and dragged by a vehicle driven by her then-husband in Manchester in 2017 now is suing him.
Brenda S. Paul filed the suit in Iowa District Court of Delaware County against her ex-husband Kevin C. Paul, 35, and Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co., the then-couple’s automobile insurance company at the time of the incident.
Kevin Paul, of Ryan, was arrested in the wake of the incident and charged with serious injury by vehicle, assault causing bodily injury and operating while intoxicated. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Court documents related to the criminal charges state that Manchester police responded at about 2 a.m. Sept. 10, 2017, to the 800 block of East Union Street and found Brenda Paul lying in the street.
Police said Kevin Paul was driving and hit his then-wife, dragging her about 45 feet. Authorities said Kevin Paul admitted going to five or six bars that night and having nine to 11 drinks.
The lawsuit filed by Brenda Paul states that she suffered “severe and life-threatening injuries,” including “severe, life-threatening burns and internal injuries” and fractured vertebrae caused by Kevin Paul’s negligent operation of his vehicle.
She asks that the court award her damages related to her past and future medical expenses, lost wages and loss of future earning capacity, permanent disfigurement and a range of other areas.
Responses have not been filed yet on behalf of Kevin Paul or the insurance company.