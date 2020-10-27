Dubuque Community Schools leaders hope they can get 1,200 delayed laptops into the hands of elementary schoolers before the end of the year.
“As soon as we get those laptops, we will get them out to all students,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told school board members on Monday.
Rheingans and other administrators updated board members on the progress they have made on this year’s district priorities during a strategic plan update session. Several of this year’s goals relate to the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, district leaders ordered 1,690 laptops to distribute to students in second through fifth grade to ensure that every student in the district would have access to a device for remote instruction this fall. Some students in prekindergarten through 12th grade are learning entirely online this fall, while most are alternating in-person and remote attendance days.
The district has received just 490 of the laptops so far, however, due to a nationwide shortage prompted by surging demand during the pandemic.
“It’s a supply-and-demand issue that we fell mercy to. And so we were expecting to get those, I would say, roughly in early August and unfortunately, because of the issue, that timing got pushed back a little bit,” said Coby Culbertson, the district’s chief technology officer, before the meeting.
Officials now are being told the laptops will ship in mid- to late November, though that could be subject to change.
If that shipping date holds, however, the district could receive them by early December, and then officials would need a week or so to get them ready for students. Culbertson said ideally he would like to get the laptops to students by the time they leave for their holiday break on Dec. 22.
“I’d love to get them in the hands of students as soon as we can,” he said.
The issue is affecting students in second through fifth grade because the district already had laptops for middle and high school students, and students in prekindergarten through first grade are using iPads.
Officials were able to distribute laptops to all second through fifth graders that are learning fully online. They also have distributed laptops to families who don’t have access to a device, Rheingans said.
Officials also have distributed internet hot spots to families that need them, Rheingans said. The district has 750 hot spots, more than 550 of which have been checked out.
“We don’t want to miss that opportunity for learning for those students,” Rheingans said.
School Board Member Nancy Bradley complimented staff on their efforts to distribute technology to students.
”To look at that number of devices getting distributed throughout an 11,000-kid district, that’s really pretty amazing,” she said.