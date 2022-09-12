Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state areas. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
The owner of a longtime Dubuque catering company plans to retire soon and hopes to sell the business.
Craig Spielman will retire as owner of Creative Catering by the end of the year. The business is run out of The Windsor Park Retirement Apartments building, 801 Davis St.
“The pandemic changed so much,” said Spielman, 59. “That had something to do with it. I’m looking for a change. We would like to have someone take on the business.”
Spielman’s family has a long history of working in the food industry in Dubuque. He said his parents, Charles and Helen, started Spielman’s Lounge in 1970 on Windsor Avenue and later bought a supper club called Spielman’s Supper Club.
The catering business began in 1996, where Pete’s Thai Kitchen currently is on East 22nd Street, before moving a year later to Windsor Park. For the first 12 years, he said, he also ran a restaurant called Garden Room Café out of the space.
As part of Creative Catering, Spielman added that the business also served lunch to the Windsor Park residents for the past decade.
“I really love the cooking part of it, working with fresh ingredients and just creating dishes that really make people satisfied,” he said.
Spielman said he hopes someone will take over the business. If someone doesn’t take over the business by Dec. 31, Creative Catering will cease operations.
“I really don’t know what I’m going to do,” Spielman said of his retirement plans. “It seems like now a lot of people in that 50-60 age range group are seeing now that life is short and want to get out and do something they want to do.”
