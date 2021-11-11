The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently awarded more than $1.5 million in grants for the state’s arts, culture, history and creative sector.
More than $150,000 of that went to groups in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. They were among 236 individuals and organizations to receive awards made possible through the agency’s state/federal partnerships with Arts Midwest, National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities with federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release.
Area recipients that received at least $7,500 and their projects included:
Heritage Works, $18,000, Heritage Works job support
Dubuque County Historical Society, $18,000, Mathias Ham Historic Site programs and expanded marketing campaign
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, $15,000, contract position support
Dubuque Museum of Art, $15,000, diversify engagement, build equity and add capacity
Heritage Center, $10,000, 2021-22 Live at Heritage guest artist fee subsidy
City of Dubuque Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs, $7,500, communications and grants administration assistant
Grand Opera House, $7,500, contracted artists
Bell Tower Theater, $7,500, artist stipends
Creative Adventure Lab, $7,500, supporting staff and contract artists