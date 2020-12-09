WARREN, Ill. – A local conservation group has purchased a small, private wildlife preserve with plans to open it to the public in 2021.
The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation recently acquired the Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges, a 24-acre parcel near Warren, according to a press release.
The release states that the foundation purchased the land from the descendants of the late Jim and Barbara Rutherford. John Rutherford was a founding board member of the foundation, which was established in 1993.
The Rutherfords, who died in 2018, had owned the tract along Clear Creek on East Twin Bridges Road since 1989. The Rutherford family enjoyed the land as a private wildlife preserve for nearly 30 years.
The area is known for its biological diversity and is home to “native wet-mesic prairie, sedge meadow, seep and oak barrens habitat,” according to the release.