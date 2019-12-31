A Galena man is being honored for his work in preserving a local cemetery.
Historic preservation group Galena City Beautiful and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design named Dale Glick their Galena person of the year, according to a press release.
Galena City Beautiful works to preserve historic structures in the area.
The release states that Glick has worked since 2015 to restore Galena’s Old City Cemetery on Dodge Street. To assist in his efforts, Galena City Beautiful has donated $1,000 to Glick’s project.