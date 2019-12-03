University of Wisconsin-Platteville students soon will have a chance to operate an ice cream production business.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America has awarded the institution a grant that will finance the opening of UW-P’s Dairy Pilot Plant in Glenview Commons, according to a press release.
The business will start production during the spring semester, overseen by four students. The ice cream will be sold to the university’s dining services and be available for purchase on campus.
Later, the students intend to purchase a trailer, allowing them to sell the frozen confection at UW-P events and in the community.
“While the students will start the business with pre-packaged ice-cream mix, the long-term goal is to use milk from Pioneer Farm and eventually branch out to goat and sheep milk — a niche market in southwest Wisconsin,” the release states.