MANCHESTER, Iowa — A rural Manchester man accused of secretly recording a girl as she showered recently pleaded guilty to one related charge.
Travis A. Olson, 34, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to intentional trespassing. He was given a deferred judgment and one year of probation. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
A charge of invasion of privacy was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Court documents state that the girl, who Olson knew, saw an iPod propped up outside of a bathroom window as she was getting into a shower this fall. She later noticed that the iPod had been removed and saw Olson walking away from the area. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for the victims of sexual crimes.
Documents state that Olson later was confronted by someone, who then found a video of the girl undressed on Olson’s iPod.