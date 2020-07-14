PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash July 7 in Grant County.
Alin Faust, 85, was transported to Southwest Health Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Faust was traveling south on Grant County D and attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 151 at 7:34 a.m. when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven north on Grant County D by Jeremiah Busch, 41, of Cuba City.
Authorities are investigating the crash.