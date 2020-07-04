The constant whir of engines tore through the humid air at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, where hundreds spent the day viewing vintage cars both on display and on the track.
The Vintage Torque Fest took over the grounds Saturday, offering food, music, vendors and an up-close look at motorcycles and vintage cars. The festival continues Sunday.
Event organizer John Wells, of Davenport, described the event as a "big party." This is the 11th year he's put on the festival.
Vintage Torque Fest was originally slated for early May, Wells said, but COVID-19 forced organizers to reschedule to the July Fourth weekend.
"We had to pretty much start from scratch three weeks ago," he said. "Normally, this takes about five to six months to plan."
While he said trying to put together the festival was difficult, as many acts and vendors canceled, he said the Dubuque County Fair Board has been extremely helpful in getting things ready.
The festival used to move locations each year, Wells added, but it's made a permanent home in Dubuque.
The event also functions as a fundraiser for the Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation, which annually gives proceeds to a family that has a child with a congenital heart defect.
"I call (festival attendees) the 'motor fam,'" Wells said. "They like coming here and knowing they're supporting a cause bigger than themselves at the gate."
Wells said the first Vintage Torque Fest began as a way to raise money to offset the expenses that came from his daughter Hannah's surgeries and treatment for her heart condition.
Since then, Wells said his wife, Kim, started the foundation that has since raised over $60,000 for other families in similar situations.
This year's donations went to the family of 7-year-old Benny Stoll of Cascade, Iowa. He was diagnosed before birth with transposition of the great arteries, Wells said, meaning the two main blood vessels carrying blood from the heart are switched.
"All those procedures, even with health insurance, cost thousands of dollars," Wells said. "This is meant to help bridge that gap."
Cody and Sydney Schroeder, of Marion, Iowa, come every year to support the cause and see the cars. Cody Schroeder has even created an art panel for the past four festivals, saying that giving back to families is "emotional."
"He used to be a big Ford guy," his wife added. "But he wanted to get involved and make a difference."
In addition to raising money, event attendees were drawn to the racetrack to see different cars and motorcycles race throughout the day. There were also multiple musical acts that took the stage.
Lines of vintage cars were all over the fairgrounds and showrooms, as well, with many event-goers circling and peering through windows to fully appreciate the vehicles.
Anyone could bring their cars to show or drive, Wells said, but vintage cars must be from 1964 or older to be let in to the festival.
This has created a niche that draw people from across the country -- and even other countries like Australia and the United Kingdom -- to see the cars, he added.
Carlos and Linda Sarabasa, of Aledo, Ill., came with friends to the festival and described themselves as "big car guys and car girls."
"All of the cars and the people are great, and they've got great vendors," Carlos Sarabasa said. "Everyone is pretty laid back. It's a chill group."