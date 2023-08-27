Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said they are investigating gunshots fired early this morning in Dubuque.
Officers responded at approximately 3 a.m. to the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.
Welsh said that officers located expended shell casings in the area. There was no indication of property damage and no people reporting injuries.
“As the investigation continues, officers are speaking with potential witnesses and receiving surveillance (footage) from the area,” Welsh said.
Welsh said no arrests had been made as of 7:30 a.m.
Police said there have been four incidents involving shots fired with criminal intent this year in Dubuque.
