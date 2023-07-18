Dubuque Senior High School’s Dalzell Field will soon receive a new scoreboard and video board.
Dubuque Community School Board members voted unanimously at their Monday meeting to approve the construction contract, bonds and certificate of insurance with Ardent Lighting Group, LLC, of Knoxville, Iowa, for the Dalzell Field video board replacement project in the amount of $360,000.
Board Member Jim Prochaska said the current scoreboard and video board are about 10 years old, having been installed during the renovation of Dalzell Field, which was dedicated in the fall of 2013.
“There have been some issues controlling it from the press box, from what I understand, and it’s not functioning properly,” he said.
Ahead of the meeting, District Buildings and Grounds Manager Rob Powers said the necessary parts are no longer available to repair the board.
The current scoreboard was installed with spaces for stationary advertisement mounted on either side. Powers said the new video board will have the capacity for scrolling advertisements that will be available for purchase by local businesses and entities as part of a new advertising package being developed by district leaders.
Powers said construction officials are estimating about a 20-week lead time for the scoreboard and video board, so it would not be ready in time for the fall sports season.
“Installation would follow the upcoming football season, so that we don’t disrupt that season,” he said. “That way, it would be available for spring sports.”
At the meeting, the board also discussed the district’s ongoing efforts to gather signatures on a petition calling for a referendum on a proposed up-to-$150-million bond to help fund a variety of district projects, including a new middle school. The petition must be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the past school board election to call for an election, which officials plan to do at the board’s August meeting.
Board Member Nancy Bradley urged community members to sign the petition, which is being circulated by a group of community members and is also available at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, during regular business hours.
“Signing the petition means that you support that (the referendum) comes onto the November election ballot as a point of consideration,” Bradley said. “Short of having the signatures we need, we would not be able to bring that to a vote ... so whether you support the referendum or you don’t, help us to be a part of getting that on the ballot.”