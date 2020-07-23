DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Shoppers in Dyersville soon will have a new store to pick up not only produce, but brand-name shoes, clothing, over-the-counter medications and other household goods.
The 35,000-square-foot Dollar Fresh store will open for business at 7 a.m. Friday, July 24. Located at 1201 12th Ave. SE, it will occupy the building that formerly housed the community's Shopko store -- and is right next to Fareway.
The store is part of the Hy-Vee grocery store corporation and offers a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, ready-to-eat meals, clothing and other services. All seven lanes are self-checkout only.
Store Manager Andy Hoppman said Hy-Vee had considered a Dyersville location for a few years. He hopes that the new store will fill the gap that was created when Shopko closed in June 2019.
"It is a place to offer the essentials that the community needs," he said. "We want to bring a little business back to the community and offer what we have.”
Hoppman said the Dyersville location might eventually add on a pharmacy.
The new business will employ four full-time and 35 part-time workers.
"Not only do they carry groceries, but they also have items that our community missed with the Shopko store closing (such as) DSW Shoes, Joe Fresh apparel, Claire’s, along with makeup, health care items and more," said Karla Thompson, executive director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Dyersville Dollar Fresh is the eighth such store Hy-Vee has opened across the Midwest, and by next year, that number will triple, Hoppman said.
“Dyersville is probably one of the biggest cities we are in," he said. "We are almost like a one-stop shop for buying your groceries, shoe shopping, getting your over-the-counter medications. We have the market grille express for grab-and-go food.”
Mayor Jim Heavens noted that it becomes the third grocery store in the city, which he describes as becoming a "market town."
"I think it says something about Dyersville as a commercial entity," he said. "People describe Dyersville as a 'bustling community.' I think it is really going to be a nice addition to Dyersville.”